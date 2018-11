Democrat Kyrsten Sinema speaks to a supporter at the Barton Barr Central Library, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Phoenix.

Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema is the apparent winner in the Arizona Senate race, narrowly defeating Republican Rep. Martha McSally, according to an NBC News projection.

Sinema is the first Democratic senator elected in Arizona in 30 years.

McSally conceded the race in a video statement on her Twitter account Monday evening.