Democrats Flipped 39 House Seats in Midterm Elections
Democrats Flipped 39 House Seats in Midterm Elections

The pary's gains in the House were propelled by the largest vote margin for one party ever seen in a midterm election year

Published 2 hours ago

    Alex Goodlett/AP, File
    In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo Salt Lake Mayor Ben McAdams, Democratic candidate for Utah's 4th Congressional District, speaks to supporters during an election night party, in Salt Lake City.

    Democrats gained 39 seats in the House of Representatives in this year's midterm elections, NBC News concluded Monday, after Ben McAdams defeated Republican Rep. Mia Love in Utah's Fourth Congressional District.

    It was NBC News' final uncalled contest, though the Republican incumbent's lead in California's 21st Congressional District is smaller than 500 votes despite NBC News and other outlets calling the race.

    Democrats' gains in the House were propelled by the largest vote margin for one party ever seen in a midterm election year, beating Democrats' previous record from the Watergate era.

    Love conceded her race Monday, tearing into President Donald Trump for having "no real relationships, just convenient transactions."

