Democrats Split on Whether to Abolish ICE

Activists hold signs during a protest outside a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services field office July 5, 2018 in Fairfax, Virginia.

As some prominent Democrats call for the demolition of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, others in the party, including its leaders in Congress, have recommended reexamining the agency rather than eliminating it, creating a widening gulf in the party, NBC News reported.



Potential 2020 presidential candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand are among the Democrats who have expressed support for the movement to abolish ICE. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., drafted legislation to eliminate the agency, though the bill hasn't been formally unveiled.

Signs and chants about abolishing ICE were prevalent during immigration marches across the country last month. However, Democrats who oppose the idea don't believe it would have a practical impact.

“Whatever happens to ICE, Trump is still going to be the president and he’s going to have the power and it’s still going to be his policies,” Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, told NBC News Thursday.

