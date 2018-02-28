Dick’s Sporting Goods to Discontinue Sales of Assault-Style Rifles

Saying that “thoughts and prayers are not enough” following the Parkland shooting, Dick’s Sporting Goods announced the company will discontinue sales of all assault-style rifles and will raise the minimum age to purchase a firearm to 21. The company will also end sales of high-capacity magazines. (Published 6 hours ago)

