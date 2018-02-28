Alaska Rep. Don Young Suggests Jews With Guns Could Have Stopped Nazis - NBC Bay Area
Alaska Rep. Don Young Suggests Jews With Guns Could Have Stopped Nazis

The comment drew criticism from the Anti-Defamation League

Published 5 hours ago

    Pete Marovich/Getty Images, File
    In this July 12, 2017, file photo, Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, reads over an amendment he plans to offer to the National Defense Authorization Act for approval so they can be debated on the floor of the House in Washington, D.C

    Jewish people might not have been killed in the Holocaust if they had weapons, a Republican congressman from Alaska implied during an event in Juneau last week, NBC News reported.

    Rep. Don Young, the longest-serving member of the House, had been asked about guns in the wake of the high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, and his response was caught on video releaed by Dimitri Shein, a Democrat who hopes to defeat Young.

    "How many millions were shot and killed because they were unarmed?" Young said. "Fifty million in Russia because their citizens were unarmed. How many Jews were put into the ovens because they were unarmed?"

    The comment drew criticism from the Anti-Defamation League. NBC News has reached out to Young's office for comment.

