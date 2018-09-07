At Rally, Trump Mentions 'the Impeachment Word' to Embolden Voters - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's presidency

At Rally, Trump Mentions 'the Impeachment Word' to Embolden Voters

Democrats want to dump him from the White House regardless of whether he's actually done anything wrong

Published at 9:08 PM PDT on Sep 6, 2018 | Updated 18 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    At Rally, Trump Mentions 'the Impeachment Word' to Embolden Voters
    Susan Walsh/AP
    President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at Rimrock Auto Arena in Billings, Mont., Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018.

    If Republicans want to protect President Donald Trump from impeachment, they've got to show up and vote, he said at a rally in Montana Thursday night, NBC News reported.

    "This election, you aren't just voting for a candidate, you are voting for which party controls Congress," he said just before bringing up what he called "the impeachment word."

    Democrats want to dump him from the White House regardless of whether he's actually done anything wrong, Trump said at the Rimrock Auto Arena, where he was supporting Matt Rosendale, the Republican running against the state's Democratic U.S. senator, Jon Tester.

    Trump also gave an interview to Fox News at the rally before the speech, accusing The New York Times of "virtually" committing "treason" with the publication of an opinion piece by an anonymous senior administration official that said many of Trump's aides are "working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations." 

    Trump Calls New York Times Op-Ed 'Gutless'

    [NATL] Trump Calls New York Times Op-Ed 'Gutless'

    President Donald Trump on Wednesday called a New York Times op-ed, written by an anonymous official inside his administration, "gutless." The op-ed writer states that many inside the administration are working to contain Trump for the good of the country.

    (Published Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018)
    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices