FEMA to Test 'Presidential Alert' System Next Week

Next Thursday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency will begin testing a system that allows President Trump to send messages to most U.S. cellphones.

All the major wireless carriers and over 100 mobile providers are participating in the roll out, FEMA stated in a message posted on its website Thursday.

"The EAS [Emergency Alert System] is a national public warning system that provides the President with the communications capability to address the nation during a national emergency," FEMA said.

The test message will have a header that reads "Presidential Alert," according to the agency.

The wireless emergency alerts (WEA) system was authorized by Congress in 2015 under a law that states the "system shall not be used to transmit a message that does not relate to a natural disaster, act of terrorism, or other man-made disaster or threat to public safety."