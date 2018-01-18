Fact Check: Trump's Claim That a Shutdown Would Hurt the Military - NBC Bay Area
OLY-BAY
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's first year as president

Fact Check: Trump's Claim That a Shutdown Would Hurt the Military

The government exempts federal employees whose job is considered essential to national security, which includes not only the military, but border patrol agents, doctors, and TSA screeners, among others

Published at 9:14 AM PST on Jan 18, 2018 | Updated at 9:16 AM PST on Jan 18, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    How the Right Mattress Can Ease Back Pain
    Mark Wilson/Getty Images
    The U.S. Capitol casts an early-morning reflection on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017.

    Amid signs that the country could be headed toward a government shutdown this weekend, President Donald Trump said the consequences of one would be "devastating" to the U.S. military.

    In fact, a government shutdown would likely have little impact on the military, NBC News reported.

    A partial shutdown, which would begin on Saturday in the absence of a legislative solution, would require many federal workers to be furloughed and various offices closed. But the government exempts federal employees whose job is considered essential to national security, which includes not only the military, but border patrol agents, doctors, and TSA screeners, among others.

    Members of the military would technically still not get paid until Congress funds the government. But Congress has also treated the military and defense workers differently during previous shutdowns, and it's possible they could do the same thing this time with separate legislation.

    Top News: Bob Dole Receives Congress' Highest Civilian Honor

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    Mark Wilson/Getty Images
    Get More at NBC News
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices