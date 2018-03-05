Former Trump Aide Sam Nunberg Says He'll Defy Mueller Subpoena - NBC Bay Area
Former Trump Aide Sam Nunberg Says He'll Defy Mueller Subpoena

Published 4 hours ago | Updated 3 hours ago

    Sam Nunberg, a former Donald Trump campaign aide, plans to defy a subpoena from special counsel Robert Mueller requesting campaign documents related to the Russia investigation, saying Monday that it would be "really funny" if he were arrested.

    "The president's right, it's a witch hunt," Nunberg told MSNBC's Katy's Tur.

    "I'm not going to cooperate when they want me to come into a grand jury for them to insinuate that (former Trump adviser) Roger Stone was colluding with (Wikileaks founder) Julian Assange," he added.

