Spokesman for GOP on Kavanaugh Nomination Resigns; Accused of Harassment in Past - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x

Spokesman for GOP on Kavanaugh Nomination Resigns; Accused of Harassment in Past

Republicans familiar with the situation had been concerned that Ventry, because of his history, could not lead an effective communications response

Published 15 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Does Sleep Quality Affect Memory?
    Getty Images, File
    Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh

    A press adviser helping lead the Senate Judiciary Committee’s response to a sexual assault allegation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has stepped down amid evidence he was fired from a previous political job in part because of a sexual harassment allegation against him. 

    Garrett Ventry, 29, who served as a communications aide to the committee chaired by Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, had been helping coordinate the majority party's messaging in the wake of Christine Blasey Ford’s claim that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her 36 years ago at a high school party. In a response to NBC News, Ventry denied any past "allegations of misconduct." 

    After NBC News raised questions about Ventry's employment history and the sexual assault allegation against him, Judiciary Committee Spokesman Taylor Foy replied in a statement: "While (Ventry) strongly denies allegations of wrongdoing, he decided to resign to avoid causing any distraction from the work of the committee." 

    Republicans familiar with the situation had been concerned that Ventry, because of his history, could not lead an effective communications response.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices