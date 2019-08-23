Two parade-goers pose with the rainbow flag during the LBGTQ Pride march on Sunday, June 30, 2019, in New York, to celebrate five decades of LGBTQ pride, marking the 50th anniversary of the police raid that sparked the modern-day gay rights movement.

The Trump administration Friday filed a brief with the Supreme Court arguing that gay workers are not protected by federal civil rights law, NBC News reported.

The filing came exactly one week after the administration argued the same for transgender workers.

The brief was submitted in combined cases concerning Gerald Bostock, a gay man fired from his job as a child welfare services worker by Clayton County, Georgia, and the late Donald Zarda, a gay man fired from his job as a skydiving instructor by New York company Altitude Express. The Bostock and Zarda cases are two of three cases concerning LGBTQ workers’ rights that the Supreme Court is expected to hear this fall.