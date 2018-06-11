President Donald Trump left the G7 Summit early, leaving countries allied with the United States in a state of frustration over new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. Amid that backlash, the White House has announced President Trump will leave earlier than originally planned, departing Saturday morning several hours before the G7 meetings end. (Published 5 hours ago)

German leader Angela Merkel said it was "sobering and a little depressing" to see President Donald Trump withdraw from the G-7 agreement via Twitter after leaving the summit early, NBC News reports.

It appeared Trump had agreed a fragile consensus with the other members of the G-7 — or Group of Seven, a club of industrialized nations — by agreeing to sign its official communiqué on a range of issues.

But the president blew that apart with a series of tweets from Air Force One, in which he criticized comments made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who hosted the gathering in Quebec, and told his officials not to sign the communiqué.

Merkel told German broadcaster ARD on Sunday that Trump's "withdrawal via Twitter is of course sobering and a little depressing."