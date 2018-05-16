Mueller Doesn't Plan to Indict Trump Because of DOJ Rules: Giuliani - NBC Bay Area
Mueller Doesn't Plan to Indict Trump Because of DOJ Rules: Giuliani

Published 56 minutes ago

    AP
    FILE - President Donald Trump waves to the media as he walks from Marine One to the White House in Washington, May 4, 2018.

    Special counsel Robert Mueller has told President Donald Trump's legal team that he won't indict a sitting president, according to Rudy Giuliani, one of Trump's lawyers.

    "They (the special counsel) acknowledge the fact that they can't indict us," Giuliani told NBC News on Wednesday, indicating that the information had been conveyed to Trump's lawyers.

    He added, "It's as clear as can be that they don't have the right to indict under the Justice Department rules. And I know they're not going to indict."

    During the final months of the Clinton administration in 2000, the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel said in a memo that "the indictment or criminal prosecution of a sitting president would be unconstitutional."

