Giuliani: Trump Repaid Cohen $130K for Payment to Porn Star

Federal agents on Monday raided the offices of President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen, who has been under public scrutiny for weeks over a $130,000 payment to a porn actress who says she had sex with Trump more than a decade ago.

President Donald Trump's new lawyer Rudy Giuliani says the president repaid attorney Michael Cohen for a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Trump had told reporters that he was not aware of the payment and that he didn't know where Cohen had gotten the money.

Giuliani made the revelation during an appearance on Fox News Channel's "Hannity."

He also says the payment "is going to turn out to be perfectly legal" because "that money was not campaign money."

Trump Calls Cohen Raid 'Disgraceful'

President Donald Trump said the federal raid on the office of his attorney, Michael Cohen, was "disgraceful" and part of a "witch hunt." He also mulls whether he should fire special counsel Robert Mueller and brings up Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. (Published Friday, April 13, 2018)

Daniels claims she had sex with Trump in 2006, months after his third wife gave birth to his youngest child.

She was paid $130,000 by Cohen before the 2016 election to keep quiet about the allegations. Trump has denied having sex with Daniels.



