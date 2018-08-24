Giuliani: Trump Agreed to No Pardons During Mueller Probe

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was found guilty of eight counts of bank and tax fraud on Tuesday. A federal jury deadlocked on the 10 other charges. (Published Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018)

President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani said Thursday the president agreed in June he "shouldn't do pardons" while special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation is ongoing, NBC News reported.

Giuliani made the comments after The Washington Post, citing Giuliani, reported that Trump asked his lawyers for advice on the possibility of pardoning his former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and other aides accused of crimes. He reportedly said Trump’s lawyers counseled against it and the president agreed and did not push the issue farther.

Giuliani told NBC News later Thursday that Trump did not specifically ask about Manafort in a June meeting. Manafort was convicted Tuesday by a Virginia jury of financial crimes.

"We discussed it in early June and we agreed no pardons during investigation," Giuliani said, "and that has not changed."