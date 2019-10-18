In this Sept. 18, 2019, photo, a man walks by a house with the blue tarp that was used to protect the roof damaged by Hurricane Maria two years ago showing wear and tear in San Juan, Puerto Rico. In a neighborhood in the heart of San Juan, the capital, 30,000 homes have "blue roofs," which the Federal Emergency Management Agency gave to those who lost coverage of their homes in the disaster.

Two top officials with the Department of Housing and Urban Development admitted at a congressional hearing this week that the agency knowingly missed a legally required deadline that would have made desperately needed hurricane relief funding available to Puerto Rico, NBC News reported.

HUD’s chief financial officer, Irv Dennis, and David Woll, the department's principal deputy assistant secretary for community planning and development, made the admission Thursday before a House Appropriations subcommittee.

The two told bewildered lawmakers that the agency missed the congressionally mandated deadline to issue a notice that would have kicked off a monthslong process to help Puerto Rico get billions in federal housing funds Congress allocated after Hurricane Maria devastated the island in 2017.

“HUD did fail to comply with the law,” said Rep. David Price, D-N.C., said at the hearing.