'Help': Photos Show Hundreds of Migrants Squashed Into Cells, Appealing for Assistance - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
Immigration in America

Immigration in America

Full coverage of immigration issues in the U.S.

'Help': Photos Show Hundreds of Migrants Squashed Into Cells, Appealing for Assistance

One senior manager at a facility called the situation a "ticking time bomb," according to the report

Published 29 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    'Help': Photos Show Hundreds of Migrants Squashed Into Cells, Appealing for Assistance
    Office of Inspector General
    A photo from the Office of Inspector General report on conditions at detention centers shows observed overcrowding of families on June 11, 2019, at the Border Patrol’s station in Weslaco, Texas.

    Government investigators have identified poor conditions in another sector of the southern border, publishing graphic photos showing extreme overcrowding in Rio Grande Valley migrant facilities and finding that children there did not have access to showers and had to sleep on concrete floors.

    Investigators for the Department of Homeland Security who visited border stations in the El Paso, Texas, sector in May found similar conditions: migrants being held in temporary facilities for weeks rather than days, single adults living in standing room-only cells with no space to lie down, and concerns about serious health risks.

    The investigators for the DHS Office of the Inspector General toured five Border Patrol facilities and two ports of entry in the Rio Grande Valley sector during the week of June 10 and published their report as a "management alert" to the department on Tuesday, NBC News reports.

    The Rio Grande Valley of Texas has the highest volume of immigrants along the United States-Mexico border. At the time of the visits by investigators, Border Patrol was holding 8,000 detainees in custody, with 3,400 being held longer than the 72-hour limit.

    Lawmakers' Visit to Texas Border Facility Turns Confrontational

    [NATL] Lawmakers' Visit to Texas Border Facility Turns Confrontational

    A press conference following a tour of a Texas migrant facility turned emotional and confrontational as lawmakers struggled to share their experiences against a backdrop of hecklers. 

    (Published Tuesday, July 2, 2019)
    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices