House Intelligence Committee to Vote on Impeachment Report

In this Nov. 21, 2019, file photo, (left) House Intelligence Committee chair and Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., looks on as Ranking Member Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., (right) submits a report on Russian interference in the 2016 elections as Fiona Hill, the former top Russia expert on the National Security Council, and David Holmes, a State Department official stationed at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine testify during the House Intelligence Committee hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington.

The House Intelligence Committee will vote Tuesday on Chairman Adam Schiff's impeachment report, which will make a case for the congressional removal of President Donald Trump, NBC News reports.

The vote, likely to break along party lines, is a formality allowing the Democrat-controlled body to pass the impeachment inquiry on to the Judiciary Committee, which is scheduled to begin its proceedings Wednesday.

The impeachment inquiry is focused on Trump's request last summer that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy launch investigations into debunked claims the nation interfered in the 2016 U.S. election and that former Vice President Joe Biden, a Trump political rival, shut down an investigation into a Ukrainian energy firm where his son worked.

Intelligence Committee members will be able to view a draft of Schiff's report beginning late Monday, NBC News has learned.