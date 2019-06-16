Support for Beginning Impeachment Hearings Grows Among Democrats in New NBC News/WSJ Poll - NBC Bay Area
Support for Beginning Impeachment Hearings Grows Among Democrats in New NBC News/WSJ Poll

Almost all the growth in support for impeachment has come from Democrats, with 48 percent of them wanting impeachment hearings now

Published 2 hours ago

    Support for Beginning Impeachment Hearings Grows Among Democrats in New NBC News/WSJ Poll
    Bebeto Matthews/AP
    Protesters rally outside a Trump hotel to call for the impeachment of President Trump, Sunday July 2, 2017, in New York. A statement from the organizer's website said President Trump "has been in blatant violation of the Constitution" and that the House of Representatives has the power to impeach him.

    More Democratic voters believe Congress should begin impeachment hearings on President Donald Trump’s conduct while in office, but the country at large remains divided on the matter, according to a new national NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll. Overall, 27 percent of Americans say there’s enough evidence to begin impeachment hearings now — up 10 points from last month, NBC News reports.

    Another 24 percent think Congress should continue investigating to see if there’s enough evidence to hold impeachment hearings in the future, which is down eight points. And 48 percent believe that Congress should not hold impeachment hearings and that Trump should finish out his term as president — unchanged from a month ago.

    The NBC/WSJ poll comes after former special counsel Robert Mueller addressed the nation in late May (stating that if he had had confidence that the president did not commit a crime when it came to obstruction of justice “we would have said so”), as well as after the Trump administration has defied Democratic subpoenas for further testimony on the Russia investigation.

    Trump has continued to maintain that he didn’t commit obstruction of justice in Mueller’s Russia probe.

