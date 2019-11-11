Trump Impeachment Testimony: Read All the Released Transcripts

In this Nov. 6, 2019, photo, bright red signs alert non-authorized personnel at the entrance to the House SCIF, the Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility, located three levels beneath the Capitol where witnesses and lawmakers hold closed interviews in the impeachment inquiry on President Donald Trump's efforts to press Ukraine to investigate his political rivals, in Washington.

Democrats examining whether President Donald Trump abused the power of the presidency by pushing Ukraine to scrutinize his chief political rival held a series of closed-door depositions in a secure hearing room in the Capitol basement they described as hot, crowed and smelly.

Members of the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight and Reform committees and their staff heard testimony that could form the basis of articles of impeachment and have since released to the public thousands of pages of transcripts.

Among the most explosive revelations: the chief diplomat in Ukraine, William Taylor, described a quid pro quo that President Donald Trump vehemently insists did not take place, that of military aid in return for a probe of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

“That was my clear understanding, security assistance money would not come until the President [of Ukraine] committed to pursue the investigation,” Taylor said.

E.U. Ambassador Gordon Sondland revised his testimony to say he told a top aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that Ukraine would not receive U.S. military assistance until it committed to investigating Biden and the 2016 election. Fiona Hill, a former White House Russia adviser, and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a member of the National Security Council who listened in on Trump’s July 25 phone call with Zelenskiy, describe their concerns about the call and a gradual understanding that the aid and the investigations were linked.

As of the middle of November, witnesses, beginning with Taylor, the U.S. charge d’affaires in Ukraine, and George Kent, deputy assistant secretary of state, will testify in public before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. A number of administration officials have defied subpoenas and have refused to appear.

Below is a compilation of testimony in the order it has been released.

Marie Yovanovitch, Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine

Michael McKinley, Former Senior Adviser to the Secretary of State

Gordon Sondland, Ambassador to the European Union

Kurt Volker, Former U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine

Bill Taylor, Acting U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine

George Kent, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State

Alexander Vindman, Director of European Affairs, National Security Council

Fiona Hill, Former Russia Adviser on the National Security Council

More Impeachment Coverage: