Judge Lets Asylum-Seekers Lawsuit Continue Against Trump Administration - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
Immigration in America

Immigration in America

Full coverage of immigration issues in the U.S.

Judge Lets Asylum-Seekers Lawsuit Continue Against Trump Administration

The class-action lawsuit was filed by Al Otro Lado, an organization that provides legal services to migrants, and 13 individual asylum-seekers in the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of California

Published 39 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Judge Lets Asylum-Seekers Lawsuit Continue Against Trump Administration
    Omar Martinez/picture alliance via Getty Image
    Numerous migrants, mainly from Africa and Central America, are waiting in front of the El Chaparral post in Tijuana, Mexico, for an appointment to apply for asylum in the United States.

    A federal judge rejected the Trump administration’s second attempt to dismiss a lawsuit that challenges turning back asylum-seekers who present themselves at ports of entry along the southern border, NBC News reports.

    U.S. District Judge Cynthia Bashant ruled against the government’s motion to dismiss part of a second amended complaint in the lawsuit, according to court documents released Monday.

    “Turning back prospective asylum applicants pursuant to an alleged executive policy that seeks to deter asylum seekers through false assertions of lack of capacity is plausibly inconsistent with and violative of the scheme Congress enacted,” Bashant wrote in the 84-page order.

    Among the tactics being targeted by the lawsuit is the use of “metering,” or limiting the number of migrants who can enter at a port of entry per day.

    Sharpton Defends Rep. Cummings After Trump's Attacks

    [NATL] Sharpton Defends Rep. Cummings After Trump's Attacks

    President Donald Trump called civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton a "con man" after the MSNBC host spoke up in defense of Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., who came under Twitter attack from the president. Sharpton later said that Trump "has a particular venom for blacks and people of color." 

    (Published Monday, July 29, 2019)

    The Department of Justice declined comment. The government has until August 16 to respond to the second amended complaint, according to court documents.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices