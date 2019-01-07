This May 9, 2018, file photo shows attorneys Eric Dubelier, left, and Katherine Seikaly, right, representing Concord Management and Consulting LLC, leave federal court in Washington after pleading not guilty on behalf of the company, which has been charged as part of a conspiracy to meddle in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

A federal judge on Monday scolded a lawyer for a Russian company charged with meddling in the 2016 presidential election by special counsel Robert Mueller, NBC News reported.

Judge Dabney Friedrich told attorney Eric Dubelier that a recent court document he filed for Concord Management, which quoted the movie "Animal House," was "inappropriate and unprofessional and ineffective," undermining his credibility in Friedrich's Washington, D.C., court.

Concord Management is one of three companies charged last February with carrying out a massive disinformation campaign on social media to create discord among American voters and boost Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

The company's lawyers have sought to have the charges dropped, and Dubelier defended the filing Monday. He suggested Friedrich, a Trump appointee, was biased and said he may withdraw from the case.

