Attorney General William Barr speaks at the Justice Department July 15, 2019 in Washington, DC.

The Justice Department on Thursday said an email sent to immigration court employees this week should not have included a link to a white nationalist website.

The email, which included links to daily stories involving immigration news, included a link to a blog post on VDare, a white nationalist site, Buzzfeed News reported.

NBC News has not independently obtained the letter or the email, but the Justice Department's Executive Office of Immigration Review acknowledged there had been a mistake.