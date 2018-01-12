Seth Meyers takes a closer look at President Donald Trump's comments about the Russia probe and immigration policies. (Published 3 hours ago)

Late night hosts pulled no punches to blast President Donald Trump for referring to African nations and Haiti as "s--thole countries."

Trump's vulgar comments came during a meeting with a bipartisan group of senators Thursday at the White House, a Democratic aide briefed on the meeting told NBC News.

The news inspired "Late Night" host Seth Meyers to do a segment called "Seth Has to Walk Away for a Minute."

Meyers left his desk, and off camera could be heard muttering, "At what point, at what point, do you just have some common decency -- some, some human emotion?"

During Meyer's "Closer Look" segment, he speculated that maybe Trump meant the remark as a compliment.

"After all," he said, "Trump does all his best tweets when he's sitting on the s--thole."

On "The Daily Show," Trevor Noah, a South African native, started on the topic by calling the president a racist.

"Personally, as someone from South S--thole, I'm offended, Mr. President," Noah said.

He joked that African countries will hear about the news in "a few weeks" but "as soon as the news donkey reaches our village, we'll be so mad."

The "Daily Show" host also criticized Trump for allegedly saying he wants more immigrants from Norway, which Noah called the "whitest country."

"He didn't even go with, like, a more subtle country that might leave it up in the air," he said. "Like, 'We need to let in more people from Portugal,' and you're like 'hmm, what does that mean?'"

Stephen Colbert opened "The Late Show" by calling Trump "unstable" and "reactionary," contrasting the president's assertion Saturday that he is a "stable genius."

"Sir, they're not s--thole countries," Colbert said. "For one, Donald Trump isn't their president."

Imitating Trump's voice, Colbert said, "You get what I'm saying, I'm saying I'm a racist."

Jimmy Kimmel called it "unfathomable" that Trump is "the guy running our country."

This was the latest political monologue by Kimmel in recent months. He's used the opening of "Jimmy Kimmel Live" to condemn Congress' attempt to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, talking in personal terms about his infant son Billy's health complications.

"Listen, I'm sure the fact that the countries he described as s--tholes are mostly populated by people of color and the immigrants he wants from Norway are not is a coincidence," Kimmel said. "Because, if it wasn't, it would mean we voted for a racist, like a real one and we'd have to get pitchforks and chase him out of the White House."

"What a s--thole," Kimmel concluded.