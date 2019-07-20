Latino Votes Could Swing the Democratic Primary, and the Candidates Know It - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
Decision 2020

Decision 2020

The latest news on the race for president in 2020

Latino Votes Could Swing the Democratic Primary, and the Candidates Know It

"What's exciting is that by March 17 of next year, 70 percent of all eligible Latinos will have been able to cast a vote," said Maria Teresa Kumar, president and CEO of Voto Latino. "That's unprecedented"

Published 41 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    The Dos and Don'ts of Good Sleep
    Robert Alexander/Getty Images
    A sign identifies a voting station for Spanish-language voters in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

    For the first time, Latino elected officials and voters are getting a real full-court press from Democratic contenders during the early stages of the primary process. The reason for the shift is simple: this time around, they could play a much more prominent role in picking the nominee, NBC News reports

    Depending on how the race unfolds, Latinos might even end up being the key to the contest. 

    That's a function mostly of heavily Hispanic states, including California and Texas, moving up on the primary calendar at the same time that the chances for a protracted, delegate-by-delegate fight among several candidates appear to be more likely than ever. The possibility of African American voters splitting among several candidates for the first time in several presidential primary cycles also raises the stakes for candidates in trying to get an edge with Latino voters.

    Together, California and Texas, where Hispanics account for nearly 40 percent of the overall population, account for more than 15 percent of the elected delegates to next summer's Democratic convention. Both states wrap up voting next year on March 3 — Super Tuesday — which is the same day that several southern states with heavily African American Democratic electorates and a smattering of other states vote.

    Footage From 1992 Shows Trump, Epstein at Party

    [NATL] Footage From 1992 Shows Trump, Epstein at Party

    NBC released footage in its archives from 1992 of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein at a party at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. The video shows them laughing and pointing as they appear to talk about women at the event, NBC News reported. Trump has said he knew Epstein, but “was not a fan” and they have not spoken in 15 years.

    (Published Wednesday, July 17, 2019)
    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices