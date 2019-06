The second night of the first debate of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary race kicks off at 9 p.m. ET tonight at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami. Ten more presidential hopefuls will hit the stage, including former Vice President Joe Biden and former Democratic presidential contender Sen. Bernie Sanders. Watch coverage live here or on NBC or Telemundo, and follow along with news and analysis below.

