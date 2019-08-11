Man Wanted in Fla. Arrested for Threatening AOC

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ,D-N.Y., Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Rep. Ayanna Pressley D-Mass., and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., held a news conference Monday to respond to President Donald Trump, who targeted the women in tweets and comments widely labeled as racist. (Published Monday, July 15, 2019)

Police have charged a man wanted in one Florida county for allegedly making threats toward a prominent Democratic member of Congress who has been the target of recent attacks by President Donald Trump.

Investigators arrested 41-year-old Timothy Ireland Jr. at his home near Toledo, Ohio, after he threatened to shoot and kill first term Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from New York in a Facebook post last month, according to NBC affiliate WFLA-TV.

Ireland is wanted for a charge of failing to appear on a case out of Sarasota County and also has charges against him out of Georgia, according to Vice News, which said Ireland told investigators he was “proud” of what he had written.

U.S. Capitol police along with the ATF became aware of the post and began their investigation, according to the station. Ireland is expected in court next week. Ocasio-Cortez has not commented.