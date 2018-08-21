Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was found guilty of eight counts of bank and tax fraud on Tuesday. A federal jury deadlocked on the 10 other charges. (Published 3 hours ago)

The ranking Democrats on the House and Senate Intelligence Committees say the conviction of Paul Manafort and the guilty plea by Michael Cohen make it clear that President Donald Trump is wrong when he says special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe is a "witch hunt."

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner said Tuesday that any attempt by Trump to pardon Manafort, Trump's former campaign chairman, or interfere in the Russia investigation would be a "gross abuse of power and require immediate action by Congress."

Rep. Adam Schiff of California says Manafort's conviction on eight financial crime charges and former Trump lawyer Cohen's guilty plea to campaign-finance violations and other charges proves the Trump campaign embraced individuals with a history of dishonest business dealings as well as concerning ties to overseas interests.

Schiff tweeted: "Mueller’s investigation is far from a witch hunt, as Trump falsely repeats as a mantra."

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D., Mass., made sure to tie Manafort to President Donald Trump when she tweeted shortly after the verdict was announced.

"it's shocking that @realDonaldTrump's campaign mgr has been convicted of criminal tax fraud," she tweeted.