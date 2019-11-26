Melania Trump Booed at 'Be Best' Event in Baltimore

First Lady Melania Trump was booed in Baltimore at the B’More Youth Summit for Opioid Awareness. Trump was introduced by Mark Wahlberg’s brother, Jim Wahlberg, on behalf of the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation. (Published 2 hours ago)

First lady Melania Trump was greeted with a loud chorus of boos Tuesday while giving a speech to a crowd of young students in Baltimore as part of her "Be Best" campaign, NBC News reported.

Trump spoke for about five minutes before hundreds of middle and high school children at the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore and warned them about the dangers of opioid addiction.

"I hope that the knowledge you gain here will help you tackle the tough decisions you may be faced with, so that you can live a healthy and drug-free life," she told the students, many of whom were speaking loudly throughout her remarks in a city her husband President Donald Trump has derided as "a disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess."