Michael Cohen Subpoenaed by Senate Intelligence Committee

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, was subpoenaed by the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday, NBC News reported.
The subpoena comes a day after Cohen delayed testifying before the House Oversight Committee because of alleged "ongoing threats against his family from President Trump" and Trump's current personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.
The chairmen of the committee, Sens. Richard Burr, R-N.C., and Mark Warner, D-Va., declined to comment.
Cohen has pleaded guilty to charges that included lying to Congress. Prosecutors said he gave inaccurate information to the Senate Intelligence Committee about a Trump Tower project in Moscow.