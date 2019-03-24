Analysis: Mueller Delivers a 'Gift' to Trump for 2020 Election

The Mueller report, long thought by Democrats to be the key to ousting President Donald Trump, may instead be a powerful tool for his re-election campaign, NBC News reports.

After 22 months, special counsel Robert Mueller reported he found no evidence of anyone on the 2016 Trump campaign conspiring with the Russian government to throw that election, and Attorney General William Barr said he didn't see sufficient evidence to prosecute the president for obstruction of justice.

The findings unburden Trump from a probe that has cast a dark shadow over him for virtually his entire presidency to date. That's a major boon as he turns the corner to his re-election effort.

In his defiant response on Sunday, Trump may have vastly oversimplifying Mueller's full conclusions, which have not been revealed and could include damaging information about the president's behavior. But even if there are land mines in that report — and if it sees the light of day — many voters may skip the nuance and determine that Trump did nothing wrong if he wasn't prosecuted.

