FILE - Ivanka Trump (center) leaves the stage with her husband Jared Kushner (right), her brother Donald Trump Jr. and his then-wife Vanessa Trump at the presidential inauguration at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C.

The 448 pages of special counsel Robert Mueller's report released Thursday contain a trove of new details about the Trump campaign's interactions with Russians, Wikileaks, possible obstruction and the emotional highs and lows of now-President Donald Trump as the federal investigation continued behind closed doors.

Notably, as NBC News reported, the report contains revelations about a 2016 meeting where Trump's son-in-law and advisor Jared Kushner and now-former national security advisor Michael Flynn spoke with a Russian envoy.

The report also expands on what the public had already learned about eldest son Donald Trump Jr.'s emails setting up a 2016 Trump Tower meeting with Russians who were promising damaging information on rival Hillary Clinton. It also confirms Trump Jr.'s correspondence with WikiLeaks about hacked Clinton campaign emails.

