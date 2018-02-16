Mueller Names Social Media Accounts in Indictment

In this November 1, 2017 file photo, some of the Facebook and Instagram ads linked to a Russian effort to disrupt the American political process and stir up tensions around divisive social issues, released by members of the U.S. House Intelligence committee, are photographed in Washington. The ads, dozens of which were disclosed for the first time, were released as representatives of leading social media companies faced criticism on Capitol Hill about why they hadn't done more to combat Russian interference on their sites and prevent foreign agents from meddling in last year's election.

The comprehensive campaign detailed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller in the 37-page indictment revealed the extensive efforts made by 13 Russians and three Russian entities to undermine the U.S. democratic process using social media in the 2016 presidential campaign, NBC New reported.

The indictment how the conspiracy stretched from the St. Petersburg, Russia into American backyards to sway support towards President Donald Trump through using fake identities, troll social media accounts, buying ads and paid American citizens to hold anti-Clinton rallies.

NBC News listed some of those social media accounts mentioned in the federal indictment.