NBC News Poll: Biden, Sanders and Warren Lead 2020 Field

L: Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speaks during an event in New York, July 11, 2019. C: Sen. Elizabeth Warren during a forum in Philadelphia, PA, on July 13, 2019. R: Senator Bernie Sanders speaks during an event in Washington, D.C. on July 17, 2019.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is leading the pack of 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, with Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren tied behind him, according to a new NBC News|SurveyMonkey online poll.

The poll, conducted after the first Democratic debate in late June, shows 25 percent of respondents would vote for Biden if a primary or caucus was held today, while Sanders, I-Vt., and Warren of Massachusetts each garnered 16 percent.

Sen. Kamala Harris of California was close behind, with 14 percent, and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Peter Buttigieg registered at 8 percent. Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey each snared 3 percent, while the rest of the 24 person field came in at 2 percent or less.

The poll was conducted between July 2 and July 16, after 20 of the Democratic candidates went head-to-head in the first primary debate in Miami, which was hosted by NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo over two nights.

