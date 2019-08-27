'No Bedbugs at Doral': Trump Defends Florida Club He Wants for G7

President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday that his golf resort near Miami does not have bedbugs, a defense that comes a day after he promoted the club as a possible site for next year's Group of Seven summit, NBC News reported.
"No bedbugs at Doral," the president wrote of the 800-acre Trump National Doral Miami. "The Radical Left Democrats, upon hearing that the perfectly located (for the next G-7) Doral National MIAMI was under consideration for the next G-7, spread that false and nasty rumor. Not nice!"
The hashtag "#TrumpBedBugs" had surged earlier on Twitter after users resurfaced a 2016 lawsuit involving allegations of bedbugs at the South Florida club. Eric Linder, a New Jersey insurance executive, sued Trump's resort after claiming he woke up with dozens of bites while staying there in March 2016. The resort and Linder settled in a confidential agreement in 2017, The Miami Herald reported.
The idea of the president hosting a summit of foreign leaders at one of his properties has drawn criticism and allegations that Trump is seeking to profit off the presidency.