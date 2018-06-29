North Korea Has Increased Nuclear Production at Secret Sites, Say U.S. officials - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x

North Korea Has Increased Nuclear Production at Secret Sites, Say U.S. officials

"Work is ongoing to deceive us on the number of facilities, the number of weapons, the number of missiles," said one U.S. official.

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Meet California’s Most Exciting Thought-Leaders
    Evan Vucci/AP, File
    In this file photo taken Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore, U.S. President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island in Singapore.

    U.S. intelligence agencies believe that North Korea has increased its production of fuel for nuclear weapons at multiple secret sites in recent months — and that Kim Jong Un may try to hide those facilities as he seeks more concessions in nuclear talks with the Trump administration, U.S. officials told NBC News

    The intelligence assessment, which has not previously been reported, seems to counter the sentiments expressed by President Donald Trump, who tweeted after his historic June 12 summit with Kim that "there was no longer a nuclear threat from North Korea."

    Analysts at the CIA and other intelligence agencies don't see it that way, according to more than a dozen American officials who are familiar with their assessments and spoke on the condition of anonymity. They see a regime positioning itself to extract every concession it can from the Trump administration — while clinging to nuclear weapons it believes are essential to survival.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices