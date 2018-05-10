Vasant Narasimhan attends a meeting with France's President Emmanuel Macron, during the "Choose France" summit, at the Chateau de Versailles, outside Paris, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018.

Novartis CEO Vasant Narasimhan told employees in an internal memo Thursday that "yesterday was not a good day" for the company, after the pharmaceutical giant revealed it paid $1.2 million to President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen.

Narasimhan said "we made a mistake" in entering a contract in February 2017 with Cohen through his company, Essential Consultants, for guidance "as to how the Trump administration might approach certain US healthcare policy matters."

"As a consequence, [we] are being criticized by a world that expects more from us," Narasimhan said in the internal email, which was obtained by CNBC.