At President Donald Trump's urging, the Pentagon is looking at dates for a possible military parade in Washington, D.C., that could take place in November, a spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

The Washington Post first reported Tuesday that Trump expressed his desire for a military parade at a Jan. 18 meeting between Trump and top generals, and his desire was heard as a presidential directive. The paper cited two officials briefed on the planning.

"We are aware of the request and are looking at possible dates," Charlie Summers, a Pentagon spokesman, told NBC News. He added that the process is in its "infancy" but cited Nov. 11 as a possible date.

A senior administration official told NBC News that Trump has "given the directive to begin the planning so the planning has begun."

