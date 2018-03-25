Politicians Commend Marchers But Stand Firm in Views

Demonstrations were held across the U.S. to protest gun violence after 17 people were killed in a Florida high school.

Political leaders reacted mostly with expressions of respect as hundreds of thousands of Americans marched in favor of gun control on Saturday. But there was little sign that the politicians who currently oppose new limits on guns had changed their minds, NBC News reported.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., a staunch supporter of the National Rifle Association, said he supported the marchers' rights to protest but added that "making a change will require both sides finding common ground."

President Donald Trump, a strong Second Amendment supporter, did not issue a tweet about the demonstrations, though he did use Twitter to send his "thoughts and prayers" to victims of a terror attack in France yesterday. The White House, however, released an official statement applauding "the many courageous young Americans exercising their First Amendment rights today."

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who has also opposed gun restrictions, did not respond formally to the march. And former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger tweeted that he "might not agree" with all the positions held by marchers, but he urged Americans to "learn from them."

Powerful Moments From Speeches at March for Our Lives Rally