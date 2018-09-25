Ted Cruz Confronted by Kavanaugh Protesters in DC Restaurant

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke debate at SMU in Dallas, Sept. 21, 2018.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz was forced out of a Washington, D.C., restaurant Monday night by a group protesting embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Cruz and his wife, Heidi, were eating at Fiola, an upscale Italian restaurant on Pennsylvania Avenue, when a group of protesters approached them.

In a video posted on Twitter by Smash Racism DC, the group can be heard chanting, "We believe survivors," as Cruz and his wife sit down at a table.

One protester told Cruz that she is a survivor of sexual assault and asked him how he will vote on Kavanaugh's confirmation.

"God bless you, ma'am," Cruz replied.

The group continued to chant until Cruz and his wife got up and left the restaurant.

"Ted Cruz and Brett Kavanaugh are best friends," one protester yelled, as the couple exited the restaurant.

Two women have accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.

Christine Blasey Ford has accused Kavanaugh of assaulting her at a party when they were teenagers. But Kavanaugh denies he was "at any such party." In an interview with Fox News, he said he's "never sexually assaulted anyone."

The second woman, Deborah Ramirez, accused Kavanaugh of exposing himself to her at a Yale dormitory party, putting his penis in her face and causing her to touch it without her consent as she pushed him away. Kavanaugh has also denied that allegation.

President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell say they are determined to get Kavanaugh on the court, calling the allegations against him false and politically motivated. Kavanaugh has been defiant as well.

Ford and Kavanaugh are set to testify Thursday before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

"I'm not going to let false accusations drive us out of this process," Kavanaugh said.