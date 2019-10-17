This undated photo from a Montana Department of Commerce press release shows an "imitation census" mailed by the Republican National Committee to addresses in Bozeman, Montana, that also solicits money for President Donald Trump's reelection

Civil rights groups Thursday blasted the Republican National Committee, claiming the group violated federal law and is trying to sow confusion after it mailed imitation census forms meant to mimic the real decennial to Montana voters to solicit money for President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, NBC News reports.

The RNC sent the forms — titled the 2019 Congressional District Census Mailer — to addresses in Bozeman, Montana, and informed recipients that "Your Participation is Urgently Needed," with instructions such as "Do Not Destroy Official Document," and "return your Census Document." Sent in late September, the forms told recipients to return by Oct. 15.

In their letter, The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law and The Native American Rights Fund argue that the mailers violate the Prevent Deceptive Census Look Alike Mailings Act and could sow confusion among Native American communities in the state.

The RNC form includes questions about political party affiliation, foreign election interference and if they plan to support Trump in the 2020 election, among other topics. It also asks for donations to the RNC and the Trump re-election campaign ranging from $25 to $1,000. If they are unable to pay those amounts, it urges recipients to send $15 to "help pay for the costs of processing my Census Document."