Refugees Just Want to Help Make America Great: Think Tank Report

"The longer they're here, the more they earn, the better their English gets"

Published 48 minutes ago

    Spencer Platt/Getty Images, File
    In this Feb. 11, 2017, file photo, demonstrators in New York City march after President Donald Trump announced he was considering a re-write of an executive order temporarily barring refugees and citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.

    Refugees taken in by the United States eventually integrate into nearly every aspect of American life, according to a new report by the nonpartisan Urban Institute.

    NBC News reports that the research goes against President Donald Trump's dire warnings about people who seek asylum in the U.S. The research showed that, the longer they are in the country, they're more likely to buy their own homes and start their own businesses.

    "The longer they're here, the more they earn, the better their English gets," said Hamutal Bernstein, a senior researcher at the think tank who wrote the report.

    It comes after the Trump administration slashed refugee admissions to historic lows. The Supreme Court has scheduled arguments on the president's third travel ban this month.

