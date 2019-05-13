Rep. Tlaib Says GOP Spreading 'Lies' About Her Comments on Holocaust and Israel

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Democrat from Michigan, listens during a House Financial Services Committee hearing with Kathleen Kraninger, director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), not pictured, in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, March 7, 2019.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., on Monday defended recent remarks she made about the Holocaust and Israel and lashed out at President Donald Trump and GOP lawmakers for "spreading outright lies" about her, NBC News reported.

During an interview on Yahoo News’s "Skullduggery" podcast released Friday, Tlaib was asked about her support for a one-state solution between Israelis and Palestinians.

Tlaib responded by noting that Holocaust Remembrance Day recently occurred and said, "There's kind of a calming feeling I always tell folks when I think of the Holocaust, and the tragedy of the Holocaust, and the fact that it was my ancestors, Palestinians, who lost their land and some lost their lives, their livelihood, their human dignity, their existence in many ways, have been wiped out, and some people's passports."

She continued, "I mean, just all of it was in the name of trying to create a safe haven for Jews, post-the Holocaust, post-the tragedy and the horrific persecution of Jews across the world at that time, and I love the fact that it was my ancestors that provided that, right, in many ways. But they did it in a way that took their human dignity away, right, and it was forced on them. And so when I think about a one-state, I think about the fact that, why couldn't we do it in a better way?"

A number of Republicans, including Rep. Liz Cheney, of Wyoming, slammed Tlaib for using the words "a calming feeling" when speaking about the Holocaust even though she appeared to say she had that feeling when thinking about a safe haven created for Jews after the Holocaust.