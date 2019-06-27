Tillerson: Kushner Cut Me, Other Top Diplomats Out of Talks With Saudis - NBC Bay Area
Tillerson: Kushner Cut Me, Other Top Diplomats Out of Talks With Saudis

Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that he told Kushner his end-run around diplomats was a problem, but that Trump’s son-in-law didn't change his approach

By Dan De Luce

Published 53 minutes ago

    Jacquelyn Martin/AP
    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.

    Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser, often held talks with Saudi Arabia's crown prince and other foreign government officials without briefing or informing senior U.S. diplomats about his discussions, former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told lawmakers in testimony released Thursday.

    Tillerson recounted his experience in the top diplomatic job at a closed-door hearing with the House Foreign Affairs Committee last month and the transcript was released to NBC News and other media Thursday.

    Tillerson, fired last year by Trump, said he was sometimes caught off guard by Kushner's talks with foreign officials. In one case, Tillerson said he was dining at a restaurant in Washington when the owner of the restaurant told him Mexico's foreign minister was seated at another table.

