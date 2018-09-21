Rosenstein Joked About Secretly Recording Trump, Justice Department Officials Say - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x

Rosenstein Joked About Secretly Recording Trump, Justice Department Officials Say

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Does Sleep Quality Affect Memory?
    AP
    Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein watches as President Donald Trump leaves a roundtable event on immigration policy at Morrelly Homeland Security Center, Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Bethpage, N.Y.

    Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was joking when he discussed wearing a wire to secretly record President Donald Trump and does not believe Trump should be removed from office through the use of procedures outlined in the Constitution's 25th Amendment, according to sources familiar with his conversations.

    The sources were responding to a New York Times report that Rosenstein, in the tumultuous spring of 2017, had discussed with other Justice and FBI officials the possibility of recruiting members of Trump's Cabinet to declare him unfit for the job and that he offered to wear a recording device during conversations with the president, NBC News reported.

    In a May, 16, 2017 meeting at a secure facility at the Justice Department — one week after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey — Rosenstein argued with Andrew McCabe, then the acting director of the FBI, about the president, according to a senior Justice Department official.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices