Sanders: Flake Only Criticizing Trump Because of Low Poll Numbers

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that Senator Jeff Flake's speech on the senate floor was made due to low poll numbers than an actual sincere criticism of President Trump. Sanders also talked about Steve Bannon's lawyer relaying information from the House Intelligence committee's questions to his client directly back to the White House, saying it is "standard procedure." (Published 4 hours ago)

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that Senator Jeff Flake's speech on the senate floor was made due to low poll numbers than an... See More