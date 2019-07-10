FILE - In this April 23, 2019 file photo, immigration activists rally outside the Supreme Court as the justices hear arguments over the Trump administration's plan to ask about citizenship on the 2020 census, in Washington.

A second federal judge is refusing to let Justice Department lawyers withdraw from a lawsuit over the government's plan to put a citizenship question on the 2020 census form that goes to every household, NBC News reported.

Federal District Court Judge George Hazel of Maryland said in an order Wednesday that he "cannot fathom" how a change in the government's entire legal team could avoid having some effect on the proceedings in his court unless the Justice Department can assure him of an orderly transition.

Hazel is overseeing a lawsuit, separate from the case that went to the Supreme Court, in which opponents say that putting the question on the form would amount to discrimination. That case is now in the discovery phase, in which lawyers for both sides are gathering evidence.