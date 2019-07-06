Security Threat Was Reason for Pence's New Hampshire Cancellation: Officials

FILE - In this NASA handout image, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence delivers opening remarks during the National Space Council's first meeting at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum's Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center on Oct. 5, 2017, in Chantilly, Va.

Administrative officials for Vice President Mike Pence say an alleged security threat was the reason why a trip to New Hampshire was cancelled this past week. However, police in Salem, New Hampshire say they were unaware of a threat, according to the Washington Post.

Pence planned to meet with patients at an opioid recovery clinic before cancelling his visit to the Granite State just after Air Force Two took off. He stayed in Washington for undisclosed reasons.

The administration did not provide specific details regarding the security risk in New Hampshire.

President Donald Trump told reporters Friday that there was a "very interesting problem that they had in New Hampshire, but I can’t tell you about it."

Trump Adds Tanks to July 4th Celebration

The display of military hardware is something the president has wanted since he attended a Bastille Day military parade in France a couple years ago. Some critics say the president is turning a nonpartisan celebration into a political rally. (Published Tuesday, July 2, 2019)

Salem Deputy Police Chief Joel Dolan told the Washington Post that if there was a danger, local police would have been notified.

"We were not aware of any threats to the vice president or the facility," Dolan said. "We would have known about it. It would have been addressed by us."