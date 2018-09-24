Senate GOP's No-Win Situation Imperils Kavanaugh: Analysis - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x

Senate GOP's No-Win Situation Imperils Kavanaugh: Analysis

Many Republican senators are cautious or quiet altogether as the nomination twists in the wind

Published 25 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Second Kavanaugh Accuser Comes Forward

    A second woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct has come forward, in an interview with The New Yorker. Deborah Ramirez claimed that Kavanaugh pulled down his pants and exposed himself to her at a drinking party when they were both freshmen at Yale, an allegation Kavanaugh denies. (Published 6 hours ago)

    Brett Kavanaugh's prospects of winning confirmation to the Supreme Court are dimming as Republicans grapple with the increasingly complicated politics of supporting him, NBC News reported.

    Legal analyst Andrew Napolitano said on Fox Business Monday that the nomination is "a case of lasting impressions" that doesn't rest on whether Kavanaugh can disprove the claims against him, which he denies.

    Republican organizer Matt Schlapp told NBC News there will be a "meltdown" in the party if Kavanaugh isn't confirmed, and that could doom its prospects in November's midterm elections.

    Many Republican senators are cautious or quiet altogether as the nomination twists in the wind.

    Vigil of Solidarity in Palo Alto for Christine Blasey Ford

    [NATL-BAY] Vigil of Solidarity in Palo Alto for Christine Blasey Ford

    Hundreds of people on Sunday evening lined up on busy El Camino Real in Palo Alto, holding candles, phones and signs showing solidarity in support of Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford. Marianne Favro reports.

    (Published Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018)
    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices