Here Are Some of the Social Media Accounts Russians Created

By Sadef Kully

Saturday, Feb 17, 2018

The comprehensive campaign detailed by special counsel Robert Mueller in a 37-page indictment reveals the efforts made by 13 Russians and three Russian entities to undermine the U.S. democratic process using social media in the 2016 presidential campaign.

The indictment detailed how the conspiracy stretched from St. Petersburg, Russia, into America through the use of fake identities, social media accounts and ad purchases.

The Russians, according to the indictment, created group pages on social media platforms to address certain demographics and hot topics in the U.S. Names for the group pages included "Secured Borders," "Army of Jesus," "South United" and "Heart of Texas."

Here are some examples of the alleged scheme.
